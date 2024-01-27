The Printing Press, invented by Johannes Gutenberg around 1440, revolutionised the way information was disseminated and transformed the course of human history. Guten­berg’s innovation replaced laborious handwritten manuscripts with movable metal type, enabling the mass production of books. This technological marvel significantly lowered the cost of produc­ing texts, making knowledge more accessible to a broader audience. The spread of ideas, literacy, and the democratisation of information became possi­ble, laying the groundwork for the Renaissance, Reformation, and the Scientific Revolution. Guten­berg’s invention is considered one of the most in­fluential developments in communication, shaping the modern world and fostering a new era of intel­lectual and cultural growth.