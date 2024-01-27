Saturday, January 27, 2024
January 27, 2024
The Pink Bus Service is a great step by the government for a better journey for everyone. Wom­en drivers enlisted in Karachi’s pink bus service, which is an excellent job opportunity for the ladies of Ka­rachi. They are like a dream come true for anyone who loves pink and wants to travel in style. Pink bus services are becoming more popu­lar because they offer a unique and fun way to get around. They often have cool features like comfortable seating, Wi-Fi, and even charging ports. Plus, the vibrant pink colour just adds an extra touch of excite­ment to the whole experience. It’s definitely a fun way to travel.

MUHAMMAD NAEEM,

Karachi.

