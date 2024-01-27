PMD predicts rain in most parts of country from Jan 27 to 31

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain (snowfall over mountain in upper areas) at isolated places in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and coastal areas of Balochistan from January 27 to January 31.

According to Met Office, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country. Mainly cold weather is expected in most areas of the country while, very cold in upper districts.

Dense fog is likely to continue in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Due to continuously low daytime temperatures, very cold weather is likely to prevail in fog affected areas.

The PMD has alerted the concerned authorities about the possible impacts of the rain during the next four days.