Saturday, January 27, 2024
PML-N, Jamaat-e-Islami come face to face to hold gathering in Faisalabad

9:06 PM | January 27, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League-N and Jamaat-e-Islami come face to face to hold the gathering in Dhobi Ghat ground as both claim the right to rally first.

The JI district president said that Jamaat had submitted an application to the Deputy Commissioner for a rally on January 22. The DC received the application and assured permission. The PMLN later also sought permission for the meeting at Dhobi Ghat ground. He blamed the diary numbers being placed on old dates.

The Jamaat-e-Islami said that the administration tarnished their political and legal right by allowing PML-N.

On the other hand, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that the party that applied first should be allowed to hold the gathering on that date.  
 

