PML-N to unveil party manifesto today

LAHORE - The PML-N is poised to unveil its long-awaited party manifesto today at a special event scheduled to take place at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town.
Nawaz Sharif will grace the occasion as the chief guest for the manifesto announcement. Notable party figures including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar, and Khawaja Asif are also expected to participate. Titled “Bless Pakistan with a True Manifesto,” the document is set to outline the party’s vision and pledges.
According to party sources, the manifesto includes a commitment to complete all SIFC-related projects, along with both short-term and long-term plans aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the populace. Immediate relief from exorbitant electricity bills upon assuming power is promised, alongside ensuring maximum opportunities and privileges for the youth, particularly in the realm of education. Employment generation for the youth features prominently in the manifesto, as does the provision of free healthcare services, including preventive measures, mother and child health programs, and continuous training for medical personnel.
The manifesto also outlines plans to facilitate easy access to loans for young entrepreneurs and endeavors to foster economic independence among women. It emphasizes the pivotal role of livestock and agriculture, with a focus on farmer development seen as integral to national progress. Measures such as the adoption of hybrid seeds, modern machinery, and agricultural technology are proposed to enhance productivity in the agricultural sector. A cornerstone of the manifesto is the commitment to an independent foreign policy, prioritizing national sovereignty in all circumstances. Establishing cordial relations with neighboring countries is highlighted as a key objective, reflecting the party’s commitment to regional stability and cooperation.