PML-N to unveil party manifesto today

A special event will be held at party’s central secretariat in Model Town and Nawaz Sharif will be the chief guest.

LAHORE - The PML-N is poised to unveil its long-awaited party manifesto to­day at a special event scheduled to take place at the party’s cen­tral secretariat in Model Town.

Nawaz Sharif will grace the occasion as the chief guest for the manifesto announcement. Notable party figures including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar, and Khawaja Asif are also expected to participate. Titled “Bless Pak­istan with a True Manifesto,” the document is set to outline the party’s vision and pledges.

According to party sources, the manifesto includes a com­mitment to complete all SIFC-related projects, along with both short-term and long-term plans aimed at alleviating the hard­ships faced by the populace. Im­mediate relief from exorbitant electricity bills upon assuming power is promised, alongside en­suring maximum opportunities and privileges for the youth, par­ticularly in the realm of educa­tion. Employment generation for the youth features prominently in the manifesto, as does the pro­vision of free healthcare services, including preventive measures, mother and child health pro­grams, and continuous training for medical personnel.

The manifesto also outlines plans to facilitate easy access to loans for young entrepreneurs and endeavors to foster econom­ic independence among women. It emphasizes the pivotal role of livestock and agriculture, with a focus on farmer develop­ment seen as integral to national progress. Measures such as the adoption of hybrid seeds, mod­ern machinery, and agricultural technology are proposed to en­hance productivity in the agri­cultural sector. A cornerstone of the manifesto is the commitment to an independent foreign policy, prioritizing national sovereignty in all circumstances. Establish­ing cordial relations with neigh­boring countries is highlighted as a key objective, reflecting the party’s commitment to regional stability and cooperation.