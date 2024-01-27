PPP banks on Bilawal rallies to boost position in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is banking on a few successful rallies by party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to improve its standing in Punjab after poor performances in the last two general elections. As the national elections approach, political analysts closely scrutinize the PPP’s prospects, particularly in Punjab, historically a crucial battleground. The party’s historical prominence, dating back to its foundation in 1967, has witnessed fluctuations, with recent setbacks in Punjab.
Winning only seven seats in 2018 compared to 93 in 2008 suggests challenges in the province, and analysts attribute this to strategic decisions, alliances, and shifts in voter allegiance over the years. This time, the influx of former lawmakers and politicians from rival parties into the PPP’s ranks, especially in southern Punjab, underscores PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari’s adept political maneuvering.
This strategic move suggests a calculated effort to revitalize the party’s presence in specific regions, indicating a potential resurgence.
Despite these gains, the overall PPP popularity, outside of its stronghold in Sindh, raises pertinent questions about its ability to reclaim a nationally dominant position. Analysts discern a contrast in leadership styles of Zardari and Bilawal, with Zardari adopts pragmatism and Bilawal displays emotional assertiveness. The ability to balance assertiveness with strategic decision-making becomes pivotal for the PPP’s electoral success, especially in a political landscape marked by evolving voter expectations. Bilawal’s use of symbolic language in contrasting the PPP’s arrow symbol with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) tiger symbol reveals a nuanced strategy aimed at creating a vivid metaphorical contrast. By characterizing the tiger as a bloodsucker of youth, Bilawal seeks to evoke powerful imagery that frames the PML-N as a predatory force.
This narrative not only taps into emotive responses but also positions the PPP as the antidote, urging voters to choose the arrow symbol to counter the perceived threat. The recent rally held in Gujrat serves as a strategic platform for Bilawal to not only criticise the opposition but also to unveil an ambitious electoral platform. The promises made, including free electricity, housing projects, and support programs, indicate a conscious effort by the PPP to position itself as a party focused on socio-economic development and welfare. These pledges are crafted to appeal to a diverse electorate, reflecting an understanding of the varied concerns and aspirations of the populace. Yesterday, the PPP strategically unveiled plans to host an election rally at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi tomorrow (January 28), a move rich in historical symbolism that aims to tap into emotional resonances tied to the tragic assassination of Benazir Bhutto in 2007.