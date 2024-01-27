PPP manifesto addresses poverty, inflation and unemployment, says Sherry

Prominent PPP leader Sherry Rehman asserted on Saturday that overcoming poverty, inflation and unemployment is part of PPP’s manifesto, emphasising that the country needs new thinking and intelligent leadership to tackle these challenges.

While unveiling the PPP manifesto for the upcoming elections during a press conference here, the former senator stated that the manifesto was of great significance since it called for adopting the “politics of new thinking” and outlined strategies to address a plethora of issues facing Pakistan.

Sherry said that the young generation deserved special attention now, adding that the PPP believed in the welfare and happiness of the people.

She mentioned that even common Pakistanis were feeling troubled in these turbulent times, emphasising that everyone required security, employment and housing.

Sherry recalled that the PPP had launched historic programmes like the Benazir Income Support Programme, laid the foundation for the CPEC project as initiated by former president Asif Ali Zardari, and launched operations against terrorism after formulating a comprehensive plan in Parliament within two days.

Sherry noted that farmers were in poor condition at the moment, and people were going below the poverty line.

She highlighted how to overcome poverty and unemployment was outlined in her party manifesto. She mentioned that monetary assistance cards would be made available to labourers and farmers, ensuring equal opportunities for everyone.

“All measures to cope with climate change are also part of this manifesto,” she added.