PPP will not form alliance with any party, says Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Pakistan Peoples Party is participating in elections without crutches because the party does not need an alliance with any party as other parties are forming an alliance. He said this while addressing the in­auguration ceremony of the newly constructed Fatima Jinnah Park in North Karachi Sector 11-E on Friday.

After February 8, the PPP will form government in the country if people gave mandate to the party. We will not cry for power and funds, he said. He said that he will start the devel­opment projects of Karachi in a big way under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto. He said that all the citizens and areas of Karachi are equal for us and the PPP will not disappoint the people of any district. He said that re­storing parks and playgrounds for the public is our priority and the recon­struction of Fatima Jinnah Park will provide quality recreation facilities to the residents of North Karachi.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is running by the PPP and its mayor and we are fulfilling the promises we have made. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said sports facilities have also been provid­ed for children in Fatima Jinnah Park, public welfare works are being done in every area of the city. The Mayor Karachi said that there will be further improvement in the coming times.

WORK ON LAYING OF WATER SUPPLY PIPELINE INAUGURATED

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the city is the home of all of us, we have to adopt this city, holding each other’s hand will run this city, let’s make the in­ter-Karachi alliance for the better­ment of the city. He said this while addressing after inaugurating the laying down of new water supply pipeline from Banaras Chowk to Frontier Gausiya Water Pumping Station in Metroville on Friday.

He said that with the lying of the new water supply line from Banaras Chowk to Ghousia Pumping Station enough drinking water will be pro­vided to Rabbani Mohalla, B&C Line Sewari Baba, Ghausiya Mohalla, Pa­hari are, Muslim Town, Lal Bus, Sub­hani Mohalla and other areas. On this occasion, UC Chairman Idris Khan Shamzai, Asad Aman, Mumtaz and other local leaders of PPP were also present. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the existing pipeline in the area was proving to be rotten and inadequate and the resi­dents of the area were facing severe difficulties in this situation, therefore, on the identification of UC Chairman and other elected representatives.

Representatives of the Pakistan People’s Party are working across the city in this regard and the problems of water supply as well as drainage are also being solved on a priority basis, a new line is being laid from Hub Kanal for the citizens of Karachi, which is being worked on rapidly.