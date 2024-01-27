President Alvi for greater cooperation on Islamophobia, science among OIC countries

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the need for increasing cooperation among Islamic countries to overcome the is­sue of Islamophobia in the world. He also called for great­er cooperation among the OIC member states in the areas of science and technology to meet modern-day challenges. The President expressed these views while talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Ta­jikistan to Pakistan, Ismatullo Nasredin, who paid a farewell call on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Friday.

Speaking to the Ambassa­dor, the President said that Pakistan attached great sig­nificance to its relations with Tajikistan as it was Pakistan’s closest Central Asian neigh­bour. He highlighted that there was great potential to increase bilateral trade and economic cooperation that needed to be fully exploited. He called for exploring new avenues of eco­nomic cooperation for the mu­tual benefit of the two broth­erly countries. The President expressed satisfaction over the steadily expanding bilater­al relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan in all areas of mutual interest, especially in trade, energy and defence.

Taking about the situation in Gaza, the President said that Pakistan deeply shared the pain of the people in Gaza where Israeli forces had been committing genocide and gross human rights violations. He regretted that the interna­tional community had failed to stop the Israeli atrocities, de­spite the painful imagery com­ing out of Gaza. The President congratulated the outgoing Ambassador on the success­ful completion of his tenure in Islamabad and appreciated his efforts for the promotion of friendly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.