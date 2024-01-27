President Alvi welcomes ICJ ruling in Gaza genocide case

Welcoming the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip, President Dr Arif Alvi called the judgement an outstanding one.

“Israel must immediately stop the genocide and bloodshed of the innocent civilians in Gaza,” he said in a statement.

The president appreciated the ruling of the ICJ asking Israel to fulfill its obligations under the Genocide Convention towards Palestinians in Gaza by taking all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide Convention and enabling the provision of urgently needed “basic services and humanitarian assistance” to the Palestinians in Gaza.

The president stated that the ruling had exposed the inhuman acts and barbarism being committed by Israel, adding that Israel had transgressed all boundaries of humanity by targeting women, children and hospitals and it didn’t even spare people who were standing in queue for food yesterday [on Thursday].

The president urged the international community and other organs of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to take steps for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and prevent Israel from committing further bloodshed in Palestine.

The president deeply appreciated the bold stance of South Africa by taking Israel to the ICJ to hold it accountable for its acts of genocide.