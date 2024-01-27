Saturday, January 27, 2024
President lauds ICJ verdict against Israel on Gaza war

Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Welcoming the ruling of the International Court of Jus­tice (ICJ) on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide in the Gaza strip, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that it was an outstanding judgment. “Israel must imme­diately stop the genocide and bloodshed of the innocent ci­vilians in Gaza”, he stated. He appreciated the ruling of ICJ asking Israel to fulfil its ob­ligations under the Genocide Convention towards Pales­tinians in Gaza by taking all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Arti­cle II of the Genocide Conven­tion, and enabling the pro­vision of urgently needed “basic services and humani­tarian assistance” to the Pal­estinians in Gaza. The Pres­ident stated that the ruling had exposed the inhuman acts and barbarism being committed by Israel, adding that Israel had transgressed all boundaries of humani­ty by targeting women, chil­dren, and hospitals and didn’t even spare people who were standing in queue for food, yesterday. 

Staff Reporter

