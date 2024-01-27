President lauds ICJ verdict against Israel on Gaza war

ISLAMABAD - Welcoming the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide in the Gaza strip, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that it was an outstanding judgment. “Israel must immediately stop the genocide and bloodshed of the innocent civilians in Gaza”, he stated. He appreciated the ruling of ICJ asking Israel to fulfil its obligations under the Genocide Convention towards Palestinians in Gaza by taking all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide Convention, and enabling the provision of urgently needed “basic services and humanitarian assistance” to the Palestinians in Gaza. The President stated that the ruling had exposed the inhuman acts and barbarism being committed by Israel, adding that Israel had transgressed all boundaries of humanity by targeting women, children, and hospitals and didn’t even spare people who were standing in queue for food, yesterday.