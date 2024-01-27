President promulgates Apostille Ordinance waiving attestation of foreign public documents

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attesta­tion of foreign public documents. The ordi­nance had been issued to facilitate the citizens in Pakistan and the dias­pora abroad and to fulfil Pakistan’s obligations under the Hague Con­vention Abolishing the Requirement of Legaliza­tion for Foreign Public Documents (Apostille Convention) of 1961. The Apostille Convention facilitates the use of pub­lic documents abroad by waiving the traditional requirement of multiple legalizations/attesta­tions. Earlier, the federal cabinet had approved the accession of Pakistan to the Apostille Conven­tion in March 2022 and the Convention had en­tered into force for Paki­stan in March 2023.