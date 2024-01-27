Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance waiving attestation of foreign public documents

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance waiving attestation of foreign public documents
Agencies
January 27, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Opinions, Editorials, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attesta­tion of foreign public documents. The ordi­nance had been issued to facilitate the citizens in Pakistan and the dias­pora abroad and to fulfil Pakistan’s obligations under the Hague Con­vention Abolishing the Requirement of Legaliza­tion for Foreign Public Documents (Apostille Convention) of 1961. The Apostille Convention facilitates the use of pub­lic documents abroad by waiving the traditional requirement of multiple legalizations/attesta­tions. Earlier, the federal cabinet had approved the accession of Pakistan to the Apostille Conven­tion in March 2022 and the Convention had en­tered into force for Paki­stan in March 2023.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024