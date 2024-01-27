PRL unveils vision for sustainable energy future at PRL Connect 2024

KARACHI - Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) hosted its flagship event, PRL Connect 2024 on Friday at Mövenpick Hotel, Karachi, un­der the theme “Powering Prog­ress, Doubling Capacity.” The event provided a platform for industry leaders, stakeholders, and partners to converge and explore PRL’s transformative journey towards a sustainable energy future.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

1. Exceptional Operational Performance: PRL’s chairman of the Board of Directors highlight­ed the company’s stellar opera­tional performance in the cur­rent and last quarter, achieving record-breaking profits, 100% plant availability, and compa­ny’s highest ever sales of diesel & petrol in September 2023.

2. Strategic Shift with Brown­field Refinery Policy: PRL show­cased its strategic decision to embrace the Brownfield Re­finery Policy, approved by the Federal Cabinet in August 2023. The policy, lauded for encour­aging existing refineries to up­grade and expand, positions PRL for a transformative change in the refining industry.

3. Pioneering Refinery Expan­sion & Upgrade Project (REUP): PRL is spearheading a transfor­mative Refinery Expansion & Upgrade Project (REUP) aimed at doubling the crude processing capacity from 50,000 to 100,000 barrels per day. This strategic initiative not only ensures a sig­nificant boost in capacity but also focuses on enhancing prof­itability. The project is designed to zero furnace oil production, redirecting efforts towards max­imizing the production of highly profitable products like petrol and diesel of Euro V standards. By aligning with market de­mands and prioritizing lucrative fuel products, PRL’s REUP ini­tiative aims to set new industry benchmarks for financial suc­cess and sustainability.

4. Shareholder’s Support: A major development highlighted during the event was the shift in majority shareholding to Paki­stan State Oil (PSO), signalling PSO’s strong commitment to upgrade and expand PRL. This move also ensures vertical in­tegration for PSO as it secures a reliable supply chain.

5. National Impact: The chair­man emphasized that REUP is not only beneficial for PRL but also for PSO and the entire country. The project generates employment opportunities, stimulates economic activity, and contributes significantly to the national GDP, reducing import dependency and saving valuable foreign exchange.

6. Invitation to Partnerships: The chairman extended grati­tude to the attendees and in­vited banking and financial institutions to join hands with PRL in realizing the ambitious REUP project. The call for part­nerships aims to forge ahead, doubling capacities, embracing sustainability, and contributing to the progress of Pakistan.

Tariq Kirmani, Chairman, PRL Board, said: “PRL Connect 2024 marks a pivotal moment as we unveil our vision for a sustain­able energy future. Our achieve­ments and strategic decisions pave the way for transformative change, and we invite partners to join us in this ambitious journey.”

Zahid Mir, Managing Direc­tor/CEO, stated: “Our journey towards doubling capacity is not just about numbers; it is about laying the foundation for a self-sufficient and sustainable ener­gy future for Pakistan. We invite banking partners to become in­tegral parts of our journey.”