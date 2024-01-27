PSX loses 484 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bearish trend on Fri­day, losing 484.94 points, a negative change of 0.75 per­cent, closing at 63,813.06 points against 64,298.01 points the previous trading day. A total of 412,823,322 shares valuing Rs 16.185 billion were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 460,691,033 shares valuing Rs. 25.248 billion the last day. Some 341 companies trans­acted their shares in the stock market; 98 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained loss­es, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were Pakistan Inter­national Airlines Corp (PIAC) with 66,176,000 shares at Rs.10.34 per share, K-Electric Limited with 47,105,158 shares at Rs.5.15 per share and Oil and Gas Develop­ment with 31,070,396 shares at Rs.141.37 per share. Atlas Honda Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.28.52 per share price, closing at Rs.408.77, whereas the runner-up was Indus Mo­tor Company Limited with a Rs.25.42 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,445.77. Unile­ver Food Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.400.00 per share closing at Rs.21,500.00, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs.82.29 de­cline to close at Rs.2,452.37.