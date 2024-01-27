PTI accuses govt of blocking its websites

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Fri­day alleged that its websites have been blocked in Pakistan by the federal authorities in a move to prevent the party’s supporters from getting in­formation about election sym­bols of its candidates. The par­ty of former prime minister Imran Khan also sought resig­nation from interim Minister for Information Technology & Telecom Umar Saif saying that “it is criminal to do this” when only two weeks have left in the elections. PTI said that its web­sites had been blocked for the last three days. The PTI, which was stripped off its electoral symbol ‘bat’ following a ver­dict of the Supreme Court, has fielded its leaders as indepen­dent candidates with different electoral symbols. To give clar­ity to its voters and to sensi­tize them about election relat­ed information, the party had launched an online portal on its website insaf.pk, and a new site pticandidates.