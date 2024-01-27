PTI accuses govt of blocking its websites

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday alleged that its websites have been blocked in Pakistan by the federal authorities in a move to prevent the party’s supporters from getting information about election symbols of its candidates. The party of former prime minister Imran Khan also sought resignation from interim Minister for Information Technology & Telecom Umar Saif saying that “it is criminal to do this” when only two weeks have left in the elections. PTI said that its websites had been blocked for the last three days. The PTI, which was stripped off its electoral symbol ‘bat’ following a verdict of the Supreme Court, has fielded its leaders as independent candidates with different electoral symbols. To give clarity to its voters and to sensitize them about election related information, the party had launched an online portal on its website insaf.pk, and a new site pticandidates.