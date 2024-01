PESHAWAR - District Monitor­ing Officer (DMO) in Mansehra has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on inde­pendent candidate Ikram Ghazi Khan, who is supported by the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI), for a social media video featuring aerial firing. The DMO, responsible for monitoring election conduct, also issued a warning notice to the candidate. Earlier, the DMO had requested the DPO in Mansehra to reg­ister an FIR against Khan.