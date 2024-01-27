PTI’s Senator Saifullah Abro joins PPP

KARACHI - PTI Senator Saifullah Abro called on Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and expressed his trust in his leadership.

On the occasion, Senator Saifullah announced to withdraw from the election race in NA-194 constituency and promised to support candidate of Pakistan People’s Party. Abro was elected as senator on PTI’s technocrat seat from Larkana for March 2022 to March 2027 term. PTI candidates from Sukkur announced to quit election race to support Pakistan Peoples’ Party candidates in the district. PTI nominated candidate from NA 200 Noman Islam Sheikh planned to withdraw election race and support PPP senior leader Khurshid Shah in the constituency. Likewise, Dr Rab Nawaz Kal­or who was contesting from provincial assembly PS 25 was also leaving the race in support of PPP senior leader Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. Both PTI leaders will announce their plan in a press confer­ence along with PPP leaders in the evening.