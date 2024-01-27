QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circle on Jan 30

QUETTA - The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) will organise an open court (Khuli Kehchari) online for the consumers of Lo­ralai and Killa Saifullah circles on January 30, 2024 (Monday) to address their complaints re­lated to the electricity issues.

According to the press release issued here on Friday, Superin­tending Engineer QESCO Loralai Circle Engineer Syed Abdullah Shah will find out the complaints of customers on telephone number 0824-400029 and mobile number 03198088024 from 11 am to 1 pm. Executive Engineers, Revenue Officers and Circle SDOs of Loralai and Killa Saifullah Divisions will also be present in the online open court. The QESCO has asked the consumers of Loralai Circle including Loralai, Duki, Ziarat, Mekhtar, Musakhel, Rakhni, Kohlu, Zhob, Killa Saifullah and Muslim Bagh to contact the Su­perintending Engineer QESCO directly on the above mentioned telephone numbers on Tuesday for registering their grievances through the online office and for their redressal