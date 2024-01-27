Robber killed, two arrested in Karachi police 'encounters'

A robber was killed and two were arrested after ‘encounters’ with police in separate incidents.



In the first incident in Baldia area, a shootout between the law enforcers and the robbers took place in which a robber was killed.



Police have recovered a stolen car, pistols and other valuables from the dead robber.

Police have started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital.

In Bolton Market, police seized a body from a godown. The bullet-riddled body of a youth was found from the basement of the market.

Police said the youth was tortured and shot dead. Police were investigating the matter.

Azizabad police have arrested a man for resorting to firing in the air and recovered a 9MM pistol.

The accused has been identified as Attique. Further investigation is under way.

In another incident in Hyderabad, police arrested an outlaw who opened fire on a police party during a raid.

Police were informed that an outlaw was hiding in an area and involved in illegal activities.

When police reached his hideout, the outlaw started indiscriminate firing. Police returned the fire. As a result, the outlaw was injured. Later, police arrested him.

Police have seized a pistol from him. According to police, the outlaw was wanted by police in many cases of heinous crime.