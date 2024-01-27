Robbers loot cash, valuables from bus passengers on GT Road

Seven robbers looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from the passengers of a bus on GT Road here on Thursday.

The burglars intercepted the bus by barricading a road and snatched valuables from the passengers at a gunpoint.

The outlaws feared nothing as they remained in the bus for a long time and kept harassing the occupants before depriving them of cash, cell phones and cash.

They took the passengers hostage before snatching valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them.

They took several rounds of the area sitting in the bus, showing their fearlessness and exposing poor law and order situation on GT Road.

The highway robbery exposes inadequate security arrangements by the motorway police on GT Road.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area before launching the investigation.

The law enforcers collected evidence and recorded statements from the passengers in order to reach out the burglars.

Police have intensified security in the area and launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing robbers.

Police claim that with the help of surveillance footage they would succeed to track down the robbers at the earliest.