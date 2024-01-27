Rupee gains 7 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The Pak­istani rupee on Friday gained 07 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.59 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.66. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs279.1 and Rs281.3 re­spectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.01 to close at Rs302.46 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas a decrease of Rs1.20 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs354.62 compared to the last closing of Rs355.82. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs76.12 and Rs74.55 respectively.