Saturday, January 27, 2024
SC allows Elahi, other PTI leaders to contest polls

Shahid Rao
January 27, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday allowed the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Pervaiz Elahi, Sanum Javed, Shaukat Bas­ra, Tahir Sadiq, and Umer Aslam to contest the gener­al elections on February 08. The court also directed the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) to allot elec­tion symbols and include their names and symbols in the ballot papers. Incarcer­ated PTI President Pervaiz Elahi was allowed to contest elections from PP-32 of Gu­jrat, Shaukat Basra from NA-160, Bahawalnagar, Sanum Javed from NA-119, NA-120 and PP-150, and Tahir Sadiq from NA-49. A three-mem­ber bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of the appeals of Tahir Sadiq and Pervaiz Elahi. Justice Athar Minallah said that con­testing election is the funda­mental right of every citizen, adding that who will contest election and who will not let the people decide and not the Election Commission. He said that let the people decide as the rights of people are being affected, the people should do the accountability of their leaders, and not the Election Commission. Justice Man­soor said without a law no one can be deprived of con­testing the elections. Faisal Siddiqui, representing Per­vaiz Elahi, said that still he had not received the order of the Returning Officer. The objection on nomination pa­pers is that for every con­stituency there should be a separate bank account for expenses on the elections. He informed that Pervaiz Elahi is contesting elections from five constituencies.

