Saturday, January 27, 2024
SC dismisses Arif Abbasi’s appeal against papers’ rejection

SC dismisses Arif Abbasi's appeal against papers' rejection
Agencies
January 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Supreme Court on Fri­day dismissed the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf’s candidate Arif Abbasi of PP-19 Rawalpindi and upheld the verdict of elec­tion tribunal for rejection of his nomination papers. The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, which heard the case, in its order observed that the petitioner had not ap­proached any court for bail in two criminal cases, and also not mentioned the said cases in his nomina­tion papers. Moreover, he did not answer the return­ing officer’s question about his son’s properties in Lon­don, it added.

Agencies

