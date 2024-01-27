Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Section 144 imposed in Quetta

APP
January 27, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  In a bid to avoid any untoward incident and the ris­ing security concerns, the district administration has imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital, a notification issued by DC Quetta said.

“The decision has been made on the directives of the Islamabad High Court with regard to the impo­sition of Section 144, said Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai. In a statement issued here on Friday, the information minister said there will be a complete ban on all kinds of public gatherings in Quetta for two weeks. He noted that law en­forcement agencies’ personnel had been directed to implement the decision in letter and spirit. The minister further termed the Deputy Commission­er’s permission mandatory for holding election rally and other public gatherings. Ensuring peace in the province is the top most priority of the in­cumbent government, he maintained.

ICJ rules it’s plausible Israel committed genocide in Gaza

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024