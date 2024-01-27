Section 144 imposed in Quetta

QUETTA - In a bid to avoid any untoward incident and the ris­ing security concerns, the district administration has imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital, a notification issued by DC Quetta said.

“The decision has been made on the directives of the Islamabad High Court with regard to the impo­sition of Section 144, said Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai. In a statement issued here on Friday, the information minister said there will be a complete ban on all kinds of public gatherings in Quetta for two weeks. He noted that law en­forcement agencies’ personnel had been directed to implement the decision in letter and spirit. The minister further termed the Deputy Commission­er’s permission mandatory for holding election rally and other public gatherings. Ensuring peace in the province is the top most priority of the in­cumbent government, he maintained.