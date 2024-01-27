Senate body discusses public petitions regarding status of Wedlock Bill

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Commit­tee on Parliamentary Affairs Friday discussed public peti­tions regarding the status of “The Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill, 2023.”

A Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Par­liamentary Affairs, chaired by Senator Taj Haider was held at the Parliament House. Present at the meeting were Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Walid Iqbal, Mr. Murtaza Solangi, Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, the Additional Secre­tary of the Ministry of Parlia­mentary Affairs, and senior officials from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The committee engaged in a detailed discussion on the public petition regarding the status of “The Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill, 2023.” Various aspects of the proposed legislation were thoroughly examined, with committee members actively participating in the deliberations.

The Chairman of the com­mittee emphasized the dis­tress that families face when spouses are posted in differ­ent cities, noting that this situ­ation instills fractures in fam­ily institutions.

Three petitioners pleaded their cases, asserting that they and their families have been adversely affected by deporta­tion for the past 25-30 years.

The Committee assured the petitioners that both Houses of Parliament empathized with the issue. It further men­tioned that in pursuance of Article 75 of the Constitution, the status of said bill should have been cleared after its passage from both Houses of Parliament.

The Minister of Parliamen­tary Affairs outlined the time­line of the bill, from its pas­sage in the Parliament to its submission to the President wherein it was also stated that the “The Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill, 2023” was not assented to and has now been returned by the President to the Par­liament for reconsideration under Article 75(1)(b) of the Constitution.

During the meeting, com­mittee members extensively discussed the matter, taking Article 75 of the Constitution, the Rules of Business, 1973, and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012 into consider­ation regarding the procedure currently adopted for for­warding bills to the President for Assent. Senator Kamran Murtaza advised the commit­tee to involve the legal team in the next meeting to discuss the said Rules and scrutinize the matter for any violations. Senator Walid Iqbal, in agree­ment with Senator Kamran Murtaza, added that the Bill was not missing but was in the process in different divisions.

Senator Taj Haider, the Chairman of the committee, concluded the meeting by emphasizing that the inten­tion is not to further delay the matter regarding the passage of “The Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill, 2023”, which might be taken into re­consideration in a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, but to identity and rectify the reasons causing the proce­dural delay.