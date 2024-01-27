Several PTI workers join PML-N in Khyber

KHYBER - Scores of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers shifted their allegiance to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Landi Kotal before the upcoming general election.

At a press conference in Landi Kotal press club on Thursday night, local PTI leaders, including Jamshed Shinwari, Muhammad Saraf, Rab Nawaz Afridi, and Subedar (R) Muhammad Tasleem Shelmani, along with their families and colleagues, resigned from PTI and joined PML-N.

During the event, they expressed dissatisfaction with PTI’s leadership, highlighting two decades of dedication against the prevailing unjust system. De­spite their efforts, they felt neglected, with party leaders favouring individuals who made no signifi­cant contributions to the party’s success.

The disgruntled workers attributed their depar­ture to nepotism and continuous violations of party rules, finding PML-N to genuinely represent the com­mon people. PML-N District leader Senator Taj Mu­hammad Afridi welcomed the PTI volunteers, assur­ing them of respect and recognition.