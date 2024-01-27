Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Several PTI workers join PML-N in Khyber

Our Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER  -  Scores of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers shifted their allegiance to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Landi Kotal before the upcoming general election. 

At a press conference in Landi Kotal press club on Thursday night, local PTI leaders, including Jamshed Shinwari, Muhammad Saraf, Rab Nawaz Afridi, and Subedar (R) Muhammad Tasleem Shelmani, along with their families and colleagues, resigned from PTI and joined PML-N.

During the event, they expressed dissatisfaction with PTI’s leadership, highlighting two decades of dedication against the prevailing unjust system. De­spite their efforts, they felt neglected, with party leaders favouring individuals who made no signifi­cant contributions to the party’s success.

The disgruntled workers attributed their depar­ture to nepotism and continuous violations of party rules, finding PML-N to genuinely represent the com­mon people. PML-N District leader Senator Taj Mu­hammad Afridi welcomed the PTI volunteers, assur­ing them of respect and recognition.

Judge Muhammad Bashir's request for long leave till retirement rejected

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024