Shehbaz presents a formidable challenge to opponents

CONSTITUENCY AND CANDIDATES.
LAHORE - As the political terrain in Pakistan continues to evolve ahead of February 8 polls, few constituencies reflect the nation’s political fervor and diversity like NA-123 Lahore. This electoral battleground, situated in the heart of Punjab, pulsates with the aspirations and convictions of its people.
With the upcoming elections looming large, NA-123 Lahore stands as a testament to the democratic spirit of the nation, hosting a clash of political aspirants from the mainstream parties, the PML-N, the PPP and the PTI though the latter is in the arena without his party’s election symbol.
Mian Shehbaz Sharif, the seasoned politician and former Prime Minister and four-time Chief Minister of Punjab, carries the political legacy of the Sharif dynasty. Known for his administrative acumen and developmental initiatives, Sharif commands a substantial following in NA-123. His governance track record, coupled with the PML-N’s stronghold in the region, presents a formidable challenge to his opponents. Shehbaz Sharif clinched victory from the constituency, previously known as NA-132, during the 2018 elections by defeating Mohammad Mansha Sindhu of the PTI with a substantial margin of 46,741 votes. Samina Khalid Ghurki of the PPP secured 24,420 votes, landing her in third place.
This time around, the PTI has nominated Afzaal Azeem Pahat, a legal practitioner by profession, as its candidate. Pahat emerges as the flagbearer of the PTI as he seeks to challenge the traditional political dynamics of NA-123. Riding on the wave of PTI’s nationwide appeal and promises of change, Pahat poses a credible threat to the established player in the constituency.
Notably, Pahat hails from a family with at least five advocates. A resident of Kahna Nau, Pahat has been actively involved in party activities, particularly following the imprisonment of PTI founder Imran Khan. He is contesting as an independent candidate under the symbol of Radio. However, last month, he faced obstacles as authorities denied him permission to hold a workers’ convention in his constituency. Additionally, police conducted a raid on his residence, causing distress to his family members. This time, the PPP has nominated a candidate who shares the name of the former military dictator, General Mohammad Ziaul Haq. General Ziaul Haq rose to prominence by toppling the elected government of PPP’s Prime Minister Z.A Bhutto in 1977.