LAHORE'S NA-123

Shehbaz presents a formidable challenge to opponents

LAHORE’S NA-123

Mubashir Hassan
January 27, 2024
CONSTITUENCY AND CANDIDATES.

 

LAHORE   -  As the political terrain in Pakistan continues to evolve ahead of Febru­ary 8 polls, few constituencies reflect the nation’s political fervor and diver­sity like NA-123 Lahore. This electoral battleground, situated in the heart of Punjab, pulsates with the aspirations and convictions of its people. 

With the upcoming elections loom­ing large, NA-123 Lahore stands as a testament to the democratic spirit of the nation, hosting a clash of political aspirants from the mainstream par­ties, the PML-N, the PPP and the PTI though the latter is in the arena with­out his party’s election symbol. 

Mian Shehbaz Sharif, the seasoned politician and former Prime Minister and four-time Chief Minister of Pun­jab, carries the political legacy of the Sharif dynasty. Known for his adminis­trative acumen and developmental ini­tiatives, Sharif commands a substantial following in NA-123. His governance track record, coupled with the PML-N’s stronghold in the region, presents a formidable challenge to his opponents. Shehbaz Sharif clinched victory from the constituency, previously known as NA-132, during the 2018 elections by defeating Mohammad Mansha Sindhu of the PTI with a substantial margin of 46,741 votes. Samina Khalid Ghurki of the PPP secured 24,420 votes, land­ing her in third place.

This time around, the PTI has nom­inated Afzaal Azeem Pahat, a le­gal practitioner by profession, as its candidate. Pahat emerges as the flagbearer of the PTI as he seeks to challenge the traditional politi­cal dynamics of NA-123. Riding on the wave of PTI’s nationwide appeal and promises of change, Pahat poses a credible threat to the established player in the constituency. 

Notably, Pahat hails from a family with at least five advocates. A resident of Kahna Nau, Pahat has been active­ly involved in party activities, partic­ularly following the imprisonment of PTI founder Imran Khan. He is con­testing as an independent candidate under the symbol of Radio. Howev­er, last month, he faced obstacles as authorities denied him permission to hold a workers’ convention in his constituency. Additionally, police con­ducted a raid on his residence, caus­ing distress to his family members. This time, the PPP has nominated a candidate who shares the name of the former military dictator, General Mo­hammad Ziaul Haq. General Ziaul Haq rose to prominence by toppling the elected government of PPP’s Prime Minister Z.A Bhutto in 1977.

Mubashir Hassan

