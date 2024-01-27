Sherpao vows jobs for KP youth if voted to power

PESHAWAR - Spearheading his party’s election campaign, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao promised job opportunities for the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a gathering at Dhakki Union Council in Charsadda on Friday.

Highlighting the issue of rampant unemployment in the region, Sherpao emphasized the lack of indus­tries that could provide essential job opportunities for the youth. He expressed concern over the prevail­ing poverty and scarcity of employment opportuni­ties faced by the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cautioning the public, especially the youth, against falling for catchy slogans, Sherpao crit­icized those who had ruled the province for over nine years, stating that they failed to fulfil their pledges. He pointed out the squeezed purchasing power of the people, leading to difficulties in pro­viding for their children.

Discussing his party’s election manifesto, Sherpao outlined a comprehensive plan to enhance the liter­acy rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provide bet­ter health facilities for the marginalized segments of society.

In a critical remark directed at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, Sherpao accused its leader of betraying benefactors and fabricating a narrative of regime change after being ousted from power. He alleged that Imran Khan Niazi’s incompe­tence led the country to bankruptcy and hindered the delivery of his proclaimed reform agenda.

Sherpao also highlighted the paradox of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa generating cheap and surplus hydel elec­tricity while residents faced excessive power cuts and received inflated bills.

Assuring the public, Sherpao pledged that the QWP would honour its commitments and work tirelessly for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the well-being of its residents.