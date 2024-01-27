Saturday, January 27, 2024
Sialkot women’s chamber advocates for women’s empowerment in business

Our Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024
SIALKOT   -  President Sialkot Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Maryam and Se­nior Vice President Gulzeb Waqas Awan have said that it is important to encourage the inclusion of women in the workforce. 

They said it is, therefore, important to formulate ef­fective programs and policies along with their implementa­tion. It is also very important to improve the implemen­tation of the laws that are already in force so that the women exporters and im­porters associated with the cottage industry of Sialkot can have equal business op­portunities with the male exporters and women con­stitute more than half of the country’s population. 

They can play their re­markable and proud role in the country’s economic and economic development. Op­portunities for women can be created through equity-based investment in business, edu­cation and health sectors, which are critical to econom­ic growth.

Meanwhile On January 24, 2024, Trade and Investment Officers, appointed by the Ministry of Commerce, Gov­ernment of Pakistan to Paki­stani Missions abroad visited the Sialkot Chamber of Com­merce and Industry for an interactive session with the Business Community of Pres­ident SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcome Government of Pakistan to Pakistani Mis­sions abroad members.

