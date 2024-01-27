Sindh EC seeks reply from Karachi Mayor over violation code of conduct

KARACHI - The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh on Friday sought a reply from Mayor Karachi Barris­ter Murtaza Wahab over violation of Article 18 and 41 code of conduct by January 26.

According to a ECP Sindh’s Spokesman, the ECP had issued a letter to the Mayor Karachi for sup­porting a specific party in a press conference on (January 25).

The letter read that the Mayor had violated ar­ticle 18 and 41 of ECP’s code of conduct. No Mayor, Chairman and Nazim could support any political party as per the code of conduct. The Mayor had been asked to submit the reply by tomorrow fail­ing which ECP to proceed against him as per law.