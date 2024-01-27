Sindh Industrialisation and Facilitation Committee constituted to facilitate investors

KARACHI - Sindh Government has constituted 26 member “Sindh Industrializa­tion and Facilitation Committee” for effective coordination, proper guidance and facilitation to the local and international investors for the Industrialisation of Sindh.

The Committee is headed by the provincial Minister Industries and Commerce and consisting of 25 other members including Addi­tional Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Industries and Commerce, Invest­ment, Energy, Labour and Human Resources, Director Industries and Commerce, MD SITE, MD SSIC, Pro VC NED university, Executive Di­rector IBA Karachi and representa­tives of relevant organizations, will resolve issues and grievances being faced by the Industrialists and Busi­ness community. The Committee will resolve issues as per applicable rules and government policy. The Committee will also make effective coordination, and provide proper guidance to local and international investors. It also holds meetings every quarter to achieve the objec­tives. Sindh Chief Secretary Muham­mad Fakhre Alam has notified the composition of the committee along with its Terms of Reference.