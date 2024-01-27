Sinner ends Djokovic’s Australian Open streak, faces Medvedev for title

MELBOURNE - Jannik Sinner ended one of Novak Djokov­ic’s perfect streaks in an Australian Open upset and then got to relax while Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev after midnight to secure the other place in the final.

Just about everything went the self-de­scribed tennis fan’s way in the semifinals Friday. The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets in a surprisingly lopsided 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory that ended the 10-time champion’s unbeaten streak in Australian Open semifinals. Djokovic had won 33 consecutive matches at Mel­bourne Park since 2018, and never lost here after reaching the final four.

Almost an hour after saving a match point, that phenomenal sequence was over. Sinner converted his second match point to complete a third win in four head-to-heads since losing to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon semifinals. “I learned a lot from that,” he said, noting the turning point in their rivalry. Sinner won two of the next three — all in No­vember — at the ATP Finals in Turin and in the Davis Cup semifinals. “It gives you a better feeling when you know that you can beat one player,” he said. “The confi­dence from the end of last year has for sure kept the belief.”

Third-seeded Medvedev appeared down and out after two sets, and was two points from losing in the fourth, but he rallied to beat Zverev 5-7, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 after 4 hours, 18 minutes. “I was a little bit lost, but during the third set I started saying ‘If I lose this match, I just want to be proud of myself,’” said Medvedev, who has lost two finals in Australia, including the 2022 decider from two sets up against Rafael Nadal. “I’m proud of myself.”

Medvedev’s shanked chip forehand ser­vice return that just dropped over the net to earn a set point in the fourth-set tie­breaker clearly frustrated Zverev. “Tough luck for him, for sure, in this point,” Med­vedev said. “Managed to make an ace af­ter, but that’s what tennis is about.” Sin­ner will be the youngest player to contest the men’s final in Australia since 24-time major winner Djokovic took his first here in 2008. “He’s deservedly in the finals. He outplayed me completely,” Djokovic said. “Look, I was shocked with my level — in a bad way. There was not much I was doing right in the first two sets. “This is one of the worst Grand Slam matches I’ve ever played — at least that I remember.”