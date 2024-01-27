Sino-Pak charity group brings vision to cataract patients

RAWALPINDI - In a heart-warming Sino-Pak co­operation, the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Communi­ty joined forces with the Bei­jing One Heart Sphere Charity Foundation in a campaign that provided life-changing cata­ract surgeries to 3,000 impov­erished patients in Pakistan.

Launched in collaboration with local hospitals and eye care centres in Rawalpindi, the initiative, reaching as far as Balochistan, aims to restore vision and improve the quality of life for those who have been living in darkness due to this debilitating condition.

A total of 1,200 patients with eye conditions have been examined professionally since January 15, Gwadar Pro re­ported on Friday.

Based on this, the medical team successfully complet­ed the operation on the first 100 cataract patients by Jan­uary 21. In the coming days, the team will provide surgery to 100 cataract patients in Kashmir.

“We want to give these pa­tients their sight back so they can lead independent and productive lives,” said Ma Bin, chairperson of China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community.

“The operation is a micro­cosm of the friendly relations between China and Pakistan and a testament to the pow­er of humanitarianism and unity.”

Doctors and volunteers from both countries worked side-by-side to perform the sur­gery. Many patients who have undergone the procedure have described it as a “second chance” in life, saying they are now able to see their families, go to work, and engage in ac­tivities they were not capable of for years.

As the organisation contin­ues its efforts, it hopes to fur­ther expand its reach and im­pact, ultimately making a significant difference in the lives of thousands of cataract patients across Pakistan.