Siraj seeks electoral support of public for JI’s candidates in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has urged the people to cast their votes over the election symbol scale (Tarazoo) if they want accountability of the corrupt rulers. Addressing the party’s public meeting in Latifabad here on Friday Haq vowed to change dispensation of government which replicated the Western governance model and to replace it with an Islamic system if JI formed the government. “We don’t accept the monarchy of 2 political families in Pakistan,” he said. He argued that the time of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was over, adding that his party would form the government after the February 8 polls. He maintained that PML-N and PPP had ruled Punjab and Sindh, respectively, for 3 decades but their performance had remained dismally poor. Haq also criticized PML-N’s chief Mian Nawaz Sharif and PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their efforts to become elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. “The people of Pakistan are brave but their leadership is in the hands of cowards,” he asserted. He claimed that JI was the only political party which practically supported Palestinians when they were facing brutal and inhuman Israeli onslaught.