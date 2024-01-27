Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Siraj seeks electoral support of public for JI’s candidates in Hyderabad

APP
January 27, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has urged the people to cast their votes over the elec­tion symbol scale (Tarazoo) if they want account­ability of the corrupt rulers. Addressing the party’s public meeting in Latifabad here on Friday Haq vowed to change dispensation of government which replicated the Western governance model and to re­place it with an Islamic system if JI formed the gov­ernment. “We don’t accept the monarchy of 2 politi­cal families in Pakistan,” he said. He argued that the time of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was over, adding that his party would form the government after the February 8 polls. He main­tained that PML-N and PPP had ruled Punjab and Sindh, respectively, for 3 decades but their perfor­mance had remained dismally poor. Haq also criti­cized PML-N’s chief Mian Nawaz Sharif and PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their efforts to become elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. “The people of Pakistan are brave but their lead­ership is in the hands of cowards,” he asserted. He claimed that JI was the only political party which practically supported Palestinians when they were facing brutal and inhuman Israeli onslaught.

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance waiving attestation of foreign public documents

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706251800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024