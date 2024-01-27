Specialised teachers needed

In the pursuit of a robust and ef­fective education system, the role of teachers cannot be over­stated. They serve as the guid­ing force, shaping the intellectual growth and academic prowess of the future generation. However, a growing concern has surfaced in recent times, particularly in government schools of the Sindh province, where teachers are tasked with instructing multiple subjects outside their area of spe­cialisation. This practice not only compromises the quality of educa­tion but also undermines the very essence of subject expertise.

One glaring example of this is­sue is evident in the assignment of teachers holding degrees in spe­cific subjects like Pakistan Stud­ies or Sindhi, who find themselves juggling a myriad of subjects rang­ing from mathematics to chemis­try and English. While the versatil­ity of educators is commendable, there is a growing realisation that such a wide spectrum of subjects cannot be adequately covered by a single individual without sacrific­ing depth and proficiency.

The consequence of this com­promised approach is felt acute­ly by the students. Imagine a sce­nario where a teacher primarily trained in Pakistan Studies is also responsible for teaching math­ematics, physics, chemistry, and the very subject they specialised in. The result is a diluted educa­tional experience where students may not receive the in-depth un­derstanding and comprehensive knowledge needed for each sub­ject. This not only hampers the ac­ademic growth of the students but also contributes to a lack of pas­sion and interest in these subjects.

To address this pressing issue, it is imperative for the govern­ment to reevaluate its approach to teacher deployment. Instead of as­signing educators to teach across a broad spectrum of subjects, the emphasis should be on hiring spe­cialised teachers for each subject. This approach ensures that stu­dents receive instruction from in­dividuals well-versed in the in­tricacies of the subject matter, fostering a more enriching and fo­cused learning environment.

By prioritising the recruitment of subject-specific teachers, the government can contribute signif­icantly to the enhancement of the education system. This may re­quire strategic planning, increased investment in teacher training pro­grams, and a re-evaluation of cur­rent staffing practices. However, the long-term benefits in terms of improved academic performance, student engagement, and a genu­ine interest in learning will far out­weigh the initial challenges.

The current practice of assigning teachers to multiple subjects out­side their specialisation is a signif­icant impediment to the quality of education in the Sindh province. I urge the government to recognise the importance of subject expertise and take proactive measures to hire teachers who can dedicate them­selves to a single subject, ensuring a more enriching and focused educa­tional experience for our students.

PEHLAJ KUMAR,

Karoondi.