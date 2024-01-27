Specialised teachers needed

In the pursuit of a robust and effective education system, the role of teachers cannot be overstated. They serve as the guiding force, shaping the intellectual growth and academic prowess of the future generation. However, a growing concern has surfaced in recent times, particularly in government schools of the Sindh province, where teachers are tasked with instructing multiple subjects outside their area of specialisation. This practice not only compromises the quality of education but also undermines the very essence of subject expertise.
One glaring example of this issue is evident in the assignment of teachers holding degrees in specific subjects like Pakistan Studies or Sindhi, who find themselves juggling a myriad of subjects ranging from mathematics to chemistry and English. While the versatility of educators is commendable, there is a growing realisation that such a wide spectrum of subjects cannot be adequately covered by a single individual without sacrificing depth and proficiency.
The consequence of this compromised approach is felt acutely by the students. Imagine a scenario where a teacher primarily trained in Pakistan Studies is also responsible for teaching mathematics, physics, chemistry, and the very subject they specialised in. The result is a diluted educational experience where students may not receive the in-depth understanding and comprehensive knowledge needed for each subject. This not only hampers the academic growth of the students but also contributes to a lack of passion and interest in these subjects.
To address this pressing issue, it is imperative for the government to reevaluate its approach to teacher deployment. Instead of assigning educators to teach across a broad spectrum of subjects, the emphasis should be on hiring specialised teachers for each subject. This approach ensures that students receive instruction from individuals well-versed in the intricacies of the subject matter, fostering a more enriching and focused learning environment.
By prioritising the recruitment of subject-specific teachers, the government can contribute significantly to the enhancement of the education system. This may require strategic planning, increased investment in teacher training programs, and a re-evaluation of current staffing practices. However, the long-term benefits in terms of improved academic performance, student engagement, and a genuine interest in learning will far outweigh the initial challenges.
The current practice of assigning teachers to multiple subjects outside their specialisation is a significant impediment to the quality of education in the Sindh province. I urge the government to recognise the importance of subject expertise and take proactive measures to hire teachers who can dedicate themselves to a single subject, ensuring a more enriching and focused educational experience for our students.
PEHLAJ KUMAR,
Karoondi.