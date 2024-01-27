Saturday, January 27, 2024
Swabi police arrest 634 drug traffickers

APP
January 27, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Po­lice in district Swabi have achieved significant suc­cess in the fight against drug trafficking, seizing 220 kilograms of charas, 85 kilograms of ice, 19 ki­lograms of heroin, and 66 litres of alcohol over the past three months. Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Haroon Rashid Khan, announced on Friday that major drug smugglers were among the 634 traffickers ar­rested during the crack­down on the drug mafia.

Expressing a strong commitment to eradicat­ing drugs from the Swa­bi district, DPO Haroon Rashid Khan emphasized that no obstacles would be tolerated in achieving this goal. He highlighted the importance of pro­tecting the youth from the curse of addiction, considering them the fu­ture of the nation.

The comprehensive ac­tions taken by District Po­lice Swabi targeted drug smugglers, particular­ly those involved in ice smuggling and distribu­tion. DPO Haroon Rashid Khan called upon parents and teachers to fulfil their national duty to ensure the successful future of the younger generation.

In a message to stu­dents, DPO Khan urged them to focus on educa­tion, avoid narcotics, es­pecially ice, and strive to become civilized and productive citizens con­tributing to the nation and the country.

