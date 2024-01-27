Swabi police arrest 634 drug traffickers

PESHAWAR - Police in district Swabi have achieved significant success in the fight against drug trafficking, seizing 220 kilograms of charas, 85 kilograms of ice, 19 kilograms of heroin, and 66 litres of alcohol over the past three months. District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Haroon Rashid Khan, announced on Friday that major drug smugglers were among the 634 traffickers arrested during the crackdown on the drug mafia.
Expressing a strong commitment to eradicating drugs from the Swabi district, DPO Haroon Rashid Khan emphasized that no obstacles would be tolerated in achieving this goal. He highlighted the importance of protecting the youth from the curse of addiction, considering them the future of the nation.
The comprehensive actions taken by District Police Swabi targeted drug smugglers, particularly those involved in ice smuggling and distribution. DPO Haroon Rashid Khan called upon parents and teachers to fulfil their national duty to ensure the successful future of the younger generation.
In a message to students, DPO Khan urged them to focus on education, avoid narcotics, especially ice, and strive to become civilized and productive citizens contributing to the nation and the country.