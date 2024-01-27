Three injured suspects held in separate police encounters

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have ar­rested 3 suspects in injured conditions in separate en­counters which occurred in the jurisdictions of as many police stations. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that B-Section police engaged two sus­pects in an exchange of fire near Bismillah City graveyard in Latifabad. Ac­cording to him, one of the suspects sustained a gun­shot and was arrested but his accomplice escaped. He identified the suspect as Ramzan Palari who was shifted to Liaquat Universi­ty Hospital for the surgery of his bullet wound. He told that in another encounter near Pathan Colony the Market police apprehend­ed Kamran Khaskheli in in­jured condition. He added that the police were check­ing previous criminal re­cord of Khaskheli who was also shifted to the LUH for the surgery of his leg injury. The spokesman apprised that the third encounter took place near Jurial Shah graveyard in the limits of Phuleli police station. He said the arrested suspect Jinsar Buriro sustained a gunshot to his leg and was shifted to the LUH.