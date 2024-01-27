Saturday, January 27, 2024
Transformative changes unveiled by NAB to enhance operations,transparency

Agencies
January 27, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) has implemented sig­nificant reforms in its hierarchy to enhance efficiency, transparency, and address public perceptions surrounding its operations.

Frivolous complaints under these guidelines will be treated as a cogni­zable offense, and legal action may be taken against such complainants in the Courts of Law. The new guide­lines specify parameters for submit­ting complaints, requiring compre­hensive personal details from the applicant along with an affidavit. 

The affidavit should acknowledge the accuracy of the information provided in the complaint, affirm­ing its authenticity and absence of malafide intentions. Further, the applicant will be liable to legal ac­tion under the law, if allegations are not proved. Considering damage of the self-respect and self-esteem of persons against the moral code of ethics, the persons complained against, shall be addressed as “De­fendants” in the new guidelines. 

The new guidelines have been framed to ensure human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pak­istan. Further, identity of the defen­dant will be kept confidential until guilt is proven. The new guidelines also establish the priority of com­plainants. Complaints that are in­complete or submitted anonymously will be dismissed at the initial stage. The new guidelines will be available on NAB website and disseminated through SMS and other modes of communications, for general public awareness and guidance. Dedicated Complaint Cells (CC) have been set up at NAB (HQ) and Regional Bu­reaus, directly overseen by the Chair­man and Deputy Chairman of NAB, to commence investigations at the initial stage based on the complaints.

