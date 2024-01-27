Transformative changes unveiled by NAB to enhance operations,transparency

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has implemented significant reforms in its hierarchy to enhance efficiency, transparency, and address public perceptions surrounding its operations.
Frivolous complaints under these guidelines will be treated as a cognizable offense, and legal action may be taken against such complainants in the Courts of Law. The new guidelines specify parameters for submitting complaints, requiring comprehensive personal details from the applicant along with an affidavit.
The affidavit should acknowledge the accuracy of the information provided in the complaint, affirming its authenticity and absence of malafide intentions. Further, the applicant will be liable to legal action under the law, if allegations are not proved. Considering damage of the self-respect and self-esteem of persons against the moral code of ethics, the persons complained against, shall be addressed as “Defendants” in the new guidelines.
The new guidelines have been framed to ensure human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. Further, identity of the defendant will be kept confidential until guilt is proven. The new guidelines also establish the priority of complainants. Complaints that are incomplete or submitted anonymously will be dismissed at the initial stage. The new guidelines will be available on NAB website and disseminated through SMS and other modes of communications, for general public awareness and guidance. Dedicated Complaint Cells (CC) have been set up at NAB (HQ) and Regional Bureaus, directly overseen by the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of NAB, to commence investigations at the initial stage based on the complaints.