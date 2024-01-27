Saturday, January 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UN welcomes restoration of Pak-Iran friendly ties

UN welcomes restoration of Pak-Iran friendly ties
11:07 AM | January 27, 2024
National

The United Nations (UN) has welcomed as a “positive development” that Pakistan and Iran have formally resumed their friendly relations following the recent tensions between the two neighbouring countries. 

Earlier in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the envoys of Pakistan and Iran had arrived at their respective embassies in Islamabad and Tehran “as per understanding between the two countries”.

“It is a positive development… good relations between Iran and Pakistan are important for the stability in the regions,” UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question from APP correspondent.

 The return of the two countries’s envoys to their respective positions will be followed by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to Pakistan on Jan 29.

The developments come days after tensions escalated between the neighbours following an Iranian air strike in Pakistan, leading Islamabad to strike terrorist hideouts in the neighbouring country’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

PMD predicts rain in most parts of country from Jan 27 to 31

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706320515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024