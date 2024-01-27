US maintains genocide charges against Israel 'unfounded' after international court ruling

The US maintained its longstanding position Friday that charges of genocide against Israel are "unfounded" after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) handed down an interim ruling that allowed the case to proceed.

A State Department spokesperson said the US recognizes the ICJ's "vital role in the peaceful settlement of disputes," maintaining that the Biden administration has "consistently made clear that Israel must take all take all possible steps to minimize civilian harm, increase the flow of humanitarian assistance, and address dehumanizing rhetoric."

"We continue to believe that allegations of genocide are unfounded and note the court did not make a finding about genocide or call for a ceasefire in its ruling and that it called for the unconditional, immediate release of all hostages being held by Hamas," the spokesperson said in a statement in response to Anadolu.

"The court’s ruling is also consistent with our view that Israel has the right to take action to ensure the terrorist attacks of October 7 cannot be repeated, in accordance with international law," they added.

The US will continue to monitor the court's proceedings as the case advances.

The court earlier Friday ordered Israel to take "all measures within its power" to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but fell short of mandating a cease-fire.

South Africa brought the genocide case against Israel to the ICJ late last month, and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7. The vast majority of the confirmed dead -- roughly two-thirds -- have been women and children.

Thousands more are assumed dead under the rubble after Israel's war laid waste to wide swathes of the coastal enclave.

By 15 votes to two, the ICJ, in its interim ruling, said: “The State of Israel shall, in accordance with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope ofArticle II of this Convention.”

"At least some of the acts and omissions alleged by South Africa to have been committed by Israel in Gaza appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the (Genocide) Convention," the judges said.

The 1948 Genocide Convention defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."

Acts of genocide include killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group and deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of the group in whole or in part.

Regarding the blockade of humanitarian assistance and services, the Hague-based court said Israel “shall take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."

Israel has long denied charges of genocide in relation to its war in Gaza. In response to the ICJ's ruling, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tel Aviv's "commitment to international law is unwavering."

"Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people,” he said in televised remarks.

He maintained Israel has an "inherent right to defend itself," adding that the "vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected."

Hamas hailed the interim ruling, and urged the international community to compel Israel to implement it. The group said it looks forward to the ICJ's final ruling.