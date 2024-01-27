US warship downs incoming missile fired from Yemen: military

WASHINGTON - A US Navy war­ship shot down a missile Friday that was fired at it by Yemen’s Huthi reb­els, who have carried out two months of attacks on international shipping, the military said. US and British forces carried out two rounds of joint strikes aimed at reducing the Huthis’ ability to tar­get vessels transiting a key maritime trade route and Washington has also launched a series of uni­lateral air raids, but the Huthis have vowed to continue their attacks. “The militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward Arleigh-Burke class de­stroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Gulf of Aden,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on social me­dia. “The missile was suc­cessfully shot down by USS Carney. There were no injuries or damage re­ported,” CENTCOM said.