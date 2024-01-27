Weekly inflation dips by 0.14pc

ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) witnessed a decrease of 0.14 per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on January 25, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was record­ed at 318.55 points as compaed to 319.00 points during the past week.

As compared to the correspond­ing week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 43.79 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 ur­ban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 decreased by 0.33 percent and went up to 313.09 points from last week’s 314.12 points. The SPI for consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175, decreased by 0.29 percent, 0.21 percent, 0.17 and 0.08 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.41%) items in­creased, 13 (25.49%) items de­creased and 23 (45.10%) items re­mained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis includ­ed tomatoes (14.14%), potatoes (5.06%), onions (1.64%), tea pack­et (1.19%), bananas (0.81%), pulse gram (0.33%), garlic (0.26%) and mustard oil (0.17%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (3.31%), cooked daal (1.32%), gur (0.98%), tea prepared (0.92%), pulse moong (0.80%), energy saver (0.54%), pulse mash & eggs (0.43%) each, LPG (0.28%), beef (0.25%), wheat flour (0.16%) and firewood (0.03%).

On a year-on-year basis, the items that witnessed a decrease in prices included onions (8.64%), mustard oil (7.51%), bananas (6.52%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.33%). The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for q1 (1108.59%), toma­toes (133.36%), cigarettes (93.22%), chilies powder (81.74%), wheat flour (62.36%), sugar (58.52%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), gar­lic (54.66%), gents sandal (53.37%), gur (52.29%), eggs (46.80%) and rice irri-6/9 (43.48%).