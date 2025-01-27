12 additional judges appointed to Sindh High Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed 12 additional judges to the Sindh High Court (SHC) following approval from , according to an official notification.

The newly appointed judges include Tasneem Sultana, Khalid Hussain Shahani, Miran Muhammad Shah, Abdul Hamid Bhurgri, and Ali Haider Ada. Other appointees are Jan Ali Junejo, Muhammad Hasan Akber, Muhammad Jaffer Raza, Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi, Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, Riazat Ali Sahar, and Syed Fiaz ul Hassan Shah.

Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui will administer the oath to the additional judges during a ceremony at the SHC.

The appointments were recommended by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan in a meeting held on January 23, where the nominations were approved by a majority of members.