Monday, January 27, 2025
Action against overloading,begging continues

Our Staff Reporter
January 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Police took action against transport overloading, graffiti and begging in the district. Official sources in the Bahawalpur police said that on the directions of the District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan, sub-divisional police officers and station house officers constituted teams within their jurisdiction to take action against suspects involved in transport overloading, graffiti and begging. They said that Bahawalpur police registered six FIRs over graffiti and arrested four suspects, adding that eight FIRs were lodged for transport overloading. They said that teams of several police stations had taken 34 beggars into custody and registered cases against them.

DHA LAUNCHES TRANSPORT SERVICE

The Defense Housing Authority (DHA) introduced a transport service for its residents and visitors that would ply between DHA and the Bahawalpur bus terminal. According to a press release by DHA Bahawalpur, the transport service has been started for local residents and visitors. Director Marketing DHA, Brig. Alamdar Hussain, inaugurated the service. The transport service will pass through Milad Chowk, University Chowk, DC Ofice Chowk, Sadar Puli Chowk, Fauji Basti Chowk, Islamia Colony, APE Canal road, Pelican Mall, Villa Community, IVY Roots School, CIMS Medical College, Cholistan University of Animal Scicences, Qata Al-Amara Chowk and Central Park.

Our Staff Reporter

