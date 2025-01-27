Advancing COP29 goals through biochar: a sustainable solution for Pakistan’s air pollution, soil health, zero hunger

Punjab, Pakistan’s agricultural heartland, faces a severe environmental threat each year as thick, hazardous smog blankets the region. This crisis is largely driven by the open-field burning of crop residues, which releases substantial pollutants into the atmosphere, exacerbating public health risks and degrading agricultural productivity. Addressing these twin crises, the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), in collaboration with Shell Pakistan, has piloted the production and use of biochar—a soil-enhancing, carbon-rich material derived from agricultural waste. The promising results from this pilot align with COP29’s agenda for sustainable agricultural practices and climate resilience, presenting a replicable model for environmental progress in Pakistan.

Biochar technology stabilises carbon from crop residues through controlled pyrolysis, capturing carbon that would otherwise be released as greenhouse gases during burning. This carbon-rich material, when applied to fields, improves soil structure, boosts water retention, and enhances fertility. Biochar is, therefore, a powerful tool for sustainable agriculture in drought-prone areas, aligning closely with COP29’s emphasis on adaptation and mitigation strategies that are both accessible and beneficial to local communities.

Promising Outcomes from Biochar Pilot Projects

The biochar pilot project launched by NRSP and Shell Pakistan in southern Punjab has yielded impressive outcomes. Applying biochar to cornfields resulted in a 12-15 percent yield increase, a significant boost for productivity. Additionally, soil organic matter improved by over 30 percent, highlighting biochar’s potential to restore soil health and reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers. These outcomes support Pakistan’s commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 15 (Life on Land). Beyond its immediate agricultural benefits, biochar provides climate resilience that reflects COP29’s objectives. By offering a sustainable alternative to crop burning, biochar can reshape farming practices across Punjab, yielding environmental and health improvements that strengthen Pakistan’s role in global climate action.

Economic and Social Impact: Empowering Communities and Enhancing Livelihoods

Biochar offers not only environmental benefits but also significant economic gains for smallholder farmers in Pakistan. By reducing dependence on costly chemical fertilisers, biochar enhances farmers’ economic resilience, supporting a sustainable model for small-scale agriculture. The project also opens new income-generating opportunities for women in rural communities, from residue collection to biochar production and application. Priced affordably at around Rs135 per kilogramme, biochar presents a practical solution for Pakistan’s smallholders to pursue more sustainable, profitable farming. This approach resonates with COP29’s commitment to inclusive climate solutions that tackle both environmental and socio-economic challenges. By creating job opportunities and enhancing resilience in vulnerable communities, biochar initiatives support a fair and equitable transition to climate-smart agriculture.

Scaling Biochar for a Climate-Resilient Future in Pakistan

To maximise biochar’s potential, a large-scale adoption across Pakistan is essential. Strategic support from policymakers, international donors, and development organisations will be crucial in expanding biochar production and application. Key actions aligning with COP29 priorities include increased investment in biochar technology, policy incentives for sustainable farming, and public-private sector collaboration. Such an effort could address Punjab’s air pollution crisis and drive progress on Pakistan’s climate commitments, setting a strong precedent for sustainable agriculture in the region.

The proven benefits of biochar, in alignment with global climate goals, position it as a vital component of Pakistan’s agricultural policy. Scaling up biochar initiatives would allow Pakistan to tackle environmental degradation, strengthen food security, and make substantial progress toward its climate action targets under COP29. By championing biochar and other climate-smart solutions, Pakistan can foster a resilient agricultural future and establish itself as a leader in sustainable development on the global stage.

COP29 and Pakistan’s Commitment to Climate Action

As global leaders convene at COP29 to address climate action and sustainability, Pakistan’s biochar initiative stands out as an actionable and scalable model, combining environmental and socio-economic benefits. For policymakers, supporting biochar technology represents a commitment to a cleaner, healthier Pakistan while enhancing resilience against climate-related risks.

To fully realise COP29’s goals, international and local stakeholders must collaborate to implement sustainable practices like biochar, which holds transformative potential for Pakistan’s agricultural sector and its vulnerable communities. By investing in biochar and other climate-smart technologies, Pakistan can lead the way in sustainable agriculture, aligning its priorities with global climate objectives and ensuring a prosperous, resilient future.

Sohail Manzoor

— The writer is an activist and principal investigator. He can be reached at sohail.manzoor@nrsp.org.pk.