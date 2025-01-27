Afghan, Iranian foreign ministers meet in Kabul for talks

Interim Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi Sunday hosted his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Kabul for bilateral talks.

It is Araghchi’s first trip to Kabul since being appointed last year.

The two sides discussed bilateral ties including economic cooperation, according to Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Hafiz Zia.

The also discussed the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran, shared borders, and water issues, Zia said on X.

Muttaqi said Araghchi’s visit to Kabul “would create more momentum in the relations between the two countries and enter a new phase in bilateral relations.”

The interim administration led by Taliban was formed in 2021 following the ouster of foreign forces from Afghanistan.