Monday, January 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Al- Furqan to bring educated people in Assemblies: Anwar Maqsood

Al- Furqan to bring educated people in Assemblies: Anwar Maqsood
Our Staff Reporter
January 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Renowned comedian, writer and intellectual Anwar Maqsood has said that the purpose of establishing institutions like Al-Furqan organization is to send educated people to the assemblies. He was addressing a fund-raising ceremony for the students of Al-Furqan Schools at the residence of renowned businessman Zahid Hameed. He said that educational institutions like Al-Furqan are more needed than ever before, so that millions of children who are out of school can go to school and get an education. He said that there is also a need for compulsory education for adults as well as children, so that a good society can be established and changes can be brought about in the assemblies. On this occasion, senior film and TV artist Behrooz Sabzwari said Anwer Maqsood is an asset to this country. Behrooz Sabzwari said that Al-Furqan Organization is a ray of light in the darkness. Faryal Asif has done the work that is the responsibility of the people of this country. Zahid Hameed thanked the guests shields were also presented to the guests who present at the ceremony.

Pakistan urges effective UNSC action to end crisis in DR Congo

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025