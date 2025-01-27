Al- Furqan to bring educated people in Assemblies: Anwar Maqsood

KARACHI - The Renowned comedian, writer and intellectual Anwar Maqsood has said that the purpose of establishing institutions like Al-Furqan organization is to send educated people to the assemblies. He was addressing a fund-raising ceremony for the students of Al-Furqan Schools at the residence of renowned businessman Zahid Hameed. He said that educational institutions like Al-Furqan are more needed than ever before, so that millions of children who are out of school can go to school and get an education. He said that there is also a need for compulsory education for adults as well as children, so that a good society can be established and changes can be brought about in the assemblies. On this occasion, senior film and TV artist Behrooz Sabzwari said Anwer Maqsood is an asset to this country. Behrooz Sabzwari said that Al-Furqan Organization is a ray of light in the darkness. Faryal Asif has done the work that is the responsibility of the people of this country. Zahid Hameed thanked the guests shields were also presented to the guests who present at the ceremony.