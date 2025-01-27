Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills lifts Ghazi & Magsi National Tennis title

LAHORE - Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills stole the spotlight at the Ghazi & Magsi National Tennis Tournament, clinching the boys U18 singles title with an impressive victory over Muhammad Salar from Islamabad 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. After his title triumph, extended heartfelt gratitude to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for his all-out support, which has been instrumental in shaping his illustrious tennis career. He also expressed profound appreciation for his coach and mentor, Rashid Malik, whose expert guidance and dedicated training have transformed him into a professional player. The ladies singles title was clinched by Eschelle Asif, who outplayed Suraya Bas in the final. In the girls U18 singles final, Rumaida Malik outpaced Eschelle Asif. In the boys U12 singles final, M Muaz beat Arsh. In U7 singles final, Ayesha defeated M Arsh. In the U18 doubles final, M Salar/Amir Mazari defeated Asad Zaman/M Yahya. In U14 doubles final, Zaid Zaman/Junaid claimed victory over Zaid Ali/Arman Ali. In U12 doubles final, Ibrahim Hussain Gul/Majid Bachani outclassed M Muaz/Tariq Rafi. In 55+ doubles final, Tariq Jan/Imaduddin beat Zafar Hassan/Javed Iqbal to win title. The guest of honor, Zafar Hassan, graced the closing ceremony and lauded all participants for their outstanding performances.