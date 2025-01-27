ATC dismisses acquittal pleas of two suspects in May 9 GHQ attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has dismissed the acquittal pleas of two suspects involved in the May 9 GHQ attack case.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing of the acquittal applications filed by Ajmal Sabir and Sohail Irfan Abbasi.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that sufficient evidence had been presented against the accused, charges had already been framed, and witnesses were in the process of recording their testimonies.

Following these arguments, the ATC rejected the acquittal requests submitted by the two suspects under Section 265.