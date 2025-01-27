ATC dismisses Imran Khan’s acquittal petition in GHQ attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed the acquittal plea filed by PTI founder Imran Khan in the GHQ attack case.

The plea was heard by Rawalpindi’s ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

During the hearing, the prosecutor opposed the acquittal request, arguing that the trial was still in progress, with testimonies from 12 witnesses already recorded.

He asserted that it was premature to consider the acquittal plea and emphasized the need for the prosecution to present additional evidence.

The prosecutor also noted that Sheikh Rashid’s acquittal plea in the same case had previously been rejected by the ATC, a decision later upheld by the High Court.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed Imran Khan’s acquittal petition.